Astros are back home at Minute Maid Park: What we can expect

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier delivers against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, April 11, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

HOUSTON – Hi Everyone, this is KPRC 2 sports director Randy McIlvoy checking in with this week’s Astros newsletter!

Gaining momentum

The first road trip is over and the Astros are coming back home with their first series win of the season. Houston took two out of three in Pittsburgh over the Pirates wrapping it up with a 7-0 shutout Wednesday thanks to a great day on the bump from Jose Urquidy.

The Astros played great defense with outstanding catches turned in by Chas McCormick, Corey Julks and Kyle Tucker. The bats also came alive in the win as the Astros climbed to 6-7 on the season. Not a great start, but keep in mind each of the past two years the Astros hovered at .500 until late May or so before they got things rolling.

Who’s hot?

Jose Altuve as we all know is out until mid- to late-May with a fractured thumb and things have gone well so far at second base as Maurico Dubon continues to stay red-hot at the plate and play great defense. Dubon on the road trip his .476 with 10 hits, six runs, three doubles and two RBI. On the season, Dubon his hitting .361, .395 OBP and .444 slugging percentage.

Alex Bregman had a huge series in Pittsburgh including two home runs. Looks like he is finding his comfort zone in the box. Chas McCormick is shining in the leadoff spot as well and his hitting .275, .370 OBP and slugging .500. He’s getting on base and producing while playing outstanding defense. He needs to stay in the lineup. I’ve said that since spring training.

What’s ahead?

The Astros are back home with the Rangers at Minute Maid Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday (6 p.m. on ESPN). George Springer and the Blue Jays follow Texas on Monday through Wednesday before the Astros hit the road again with stops in Atlanta and Tampa.

See ya on the homestand at Minute Maid Park!