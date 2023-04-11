Sources: UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson to visit Eagles, visited Bengals, Browns, worked out for 49ers, Saints

(Marcio Jose Sanchez, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (1) leaps over Washington linebacker Kamren Fabiculanan during the first half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

HOUSTON – UCLA standout Dorian Thompson-Robinson, one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the draft, has a busy schedule in advance of the NFL draft.

Thompson-Robinson has an upcoming visit with the Philadelphia Eagles and is currently visiting the Cincinnati Bengals after previously visiting the Cleveland Browns and conducting private workouts with the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints at UCLA, according to league and athletic department sources.

Thompson-Robinson also accepted invitations to the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders’ local prospect days.

Ranked the second-best dual-threat quarterback out of high school a Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas, Thompson-Robinson signed with the Bruins and started as a true freshman as he passed for 1,311 yards, seven touchdowns and four interceptions.

Thompson-Robinson gets high marks from NFL teams for his versatility, athleticism, accuracy and toughness.

A former second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2020 when he completed 65.2 percent of his throws, Thompson-Robinson passed for 1,120 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions and rushed for 306 yards and three touchdowns in five starts.

Last season, he passed for 3,154 yards, 27 touchdowns and 10 interceptions and rushed for 645 yards and 12 touchdowns. He completed 69.6 percent of his throws.

Two seasons ago, he passed for 2,409 yards, 21 touchdowns and six interceptions and rushed for 609 yards and nine touchdowns.

He set school career records with 48 starts at quarterback, 88 passing touchdowns, 12,236 total yards of offense and 116 total touchdowns, only trailing Cade McCown for career passing yards with 10,695 to McCOwn’s 10,708.

At the NFL scouting combine, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds with a 1.51 10-yard split, a 32 1/2 inch vertical leap, a 10-1 broad jump, a 7.28 three-cone drill and a 4.44 short shuttle.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com