Sources: Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy visits Texans, Jaguars, Eagles and Falcons this week

(Charles Rex Arbogast, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer catches a pass from quarterback Drew Pyne as Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy pursues during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

HOUSTON – Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy, a first-round draft target, has visits this week with the Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, according to a league source.

The 6-foot-5, 268-pounder ran the 40-yard dash in 4.51 seconds at his Pro Day workout and bench pressed 225 pounds 25 times and a 7.22 three-cone drill with a 31-inch vertical leap.

A native of Powder Springs, Ga., and a prep All-American, he had 6 1/2 sacks last season with 40 tackles, 11 for losses and two pass breakups in 11 starts. In 2021, Murphy had seven sacks and 14 tackles for losses with two forced fumbles.

He was a first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference selection.

He attended the same high school (Hillgrove) as NFL players Bradley Chubb, Kenyan Drake and Evan Engram

Murphy had two sacks and seven tackles in his first game as a freshman at Clemson and finished with four sacks, 41 tackles and three forced fumbles that year.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com