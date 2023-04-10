Source: Texans have visit with Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, one of the top prospects in the draft

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, left, catches a touchdown next to Utah cornerback Malone Mataele during the second half in the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/John McCoy)

HOUSTON – One of the Texans’ most obvious needs is at the wide receiver position.

Although the Texans signed veterans Robert Woods and Noah Brown during free agency and return Nico Collins, Amari Rodgers and are upbeat about the health of John Metchie III after he missed his entire rookie season being treated for leukemia, they traded Brandin Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys and lack a clear-cut No. 1 wide receiver.

The Texans have a visit with one of the top wide receivers in the draft, a meeting with Ohio State standout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, according to a league source.

Smith-Njigba recovered from a hamstring injury that limited him to three games last season after being a third-team All-American as a sophomore when he caught 95 passes for 1,606 yards.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.48 seconds at the Buckeyes’ campus Pro Day workout. At the NFL scouting combine, he had a 35-inch vertical leap, a 10-5 broad jump and a 6.57 three-cone drill.

A former five-star recruit and Class 6A Texas State Player of the Year, Smith-Njigba caught 104 passes for 2,094 yards and 35 touchdowns as a senior at Rockwall High School. He had 5,346 receiving yards and 82 touchdowns in 44 high school games.

Smith-Njigba holds the Rose Bowl and school single-game record with 347 receiving yards. He holds the school record with 15 catches in a game twice and single-game receiving yards record.

