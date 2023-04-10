Source: Kansas State corner Julius Brents visits Texans, Steelers, Eagles

HOUSTON – Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents has visits with the Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, according to a league source.
Brents is a bigger corner at 6-foot-3, 198 pounds.
He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds at the NFL scouting combine with a 1.57 10-yard split, a 41 12 inch vertical leap, an 11-6 broad jump and a 4.05 shurt shuttle.
The Iowa transfer was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last season who had 45 tackles, four interceptions and four pass breakups. He had 49 tackles, three for losses and one interception in 2021.
Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com