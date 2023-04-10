Source: Kansas State corner Julius Brents visits Texans, Steelers, Eagles

(Mat Otero, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

TCU quarterback Max Duggan (15) falls short of a touchdown as Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah (91) and cornerback Julius Brents (23) make the stop during overtime of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Mat Otero)

HOUSTON – Kansas State cornerback Julius Brents has visits with the Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles, according to a league source.

Brents is a bigger corner at 6-foot-3, 198 pounds.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.53 seconds at the NFL scouting combine with a 1.57 10-yard split, a 41 12 inch vertical leap, an 11-6 broad jump and a 4.05 shurt shuttle.

The Iowa transfer was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last season who had 45 tackles, four interceptions and four pass breakups. He had 49 tackles, three for losses and one interception in 2021.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com