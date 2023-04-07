Sources: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright visits Bills today; Saints, Bears, Packers, Bucs, Cowboys, Cardinals, Lions, others

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 30: Darnell Wright #58 of the Tennessee Volunteers in action against the Clemson Tigers during the first half in the Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on December 30, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – University of Tennessee All-Southeastern Conference offensive Darnell Wright, one of the top draft prospects, has nearly 20 visits.

The projected first-round draft pick visited the Buffalo Bills today and the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers this week and, among his other visits, is set to meet with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders and Detroit Lions, according to league sources.

Some NFL scouts have called Wright the best offensive tackle in the draft. He was a dominant right tackle who started 42 of 47 career games and played in 2,746 offensive snaps.

The former blue-chip recruit was a prep All-American in Huntington, West Virginia before being named an All-SEC freshman selection.

At 6-foot-5, 335 pounds, Wright has run the 40-yard dash in 5.01 seconds with a 9-6 broad jump.

He was a Lombardi award semifinalist and an SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week against Alabama and Kentucky.

He allowed no sacks last season as the Vols led the nation with 46.1 points and 525.5 yards per game.

