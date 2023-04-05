Texans linebacker Garret Wallow surprises students at Shearn Elementary, emphasizes preparations for STAAR test

This is a photo of Garret Wallow of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Wednesday, June 22, 2022. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – Texans linebacker Garret Wallow walked into the auditorium and was greeted enthusiastically by Shearn Elementary School students Tuesday afternoon.

Wallow made a surprise appearance at the school where he was joined by Toro, the Texans’ mascot, at a Pass the STAAR program encouraging students to prepare for the standardized test. Wallow emphasized the importance of proper nutrition, daily exercise regiment, getting eight hours of sleep every night and developing good study habits to get ready for the test.

“Especially at a very young age, especially when they look up to us, we’re kind of their heroes for the day,” Wallow said. “It’s very exciting. These test results test their knowledge. They’re very important I took so many of these tests in school it helps you for the near future. The preparation that goes into studying to have success, whether it’s sleeping, eating right and staying up to go over the material, it’s all motivating them and making sure they have that idea.”

A former fifth-round draft pick from TCU entering his third NFL season, Wallow has had a busy offseason.

He got married March 12 in Dallas where his wife is from. Wallow’s family traveled from New Orleans to attend the festivities.

“I got married to a beautiful wife,” Wallow said. “It’s been good. It’s really the same thing. We’re in each others’ presence a little bit more. It’s fun.”

Best marriage advice?

“I got a lot of people saying, ‘Don’t go to sleep angry and always pray together,’” Wallow said. “Those are the the top two from couples and people we look up to.”

Wallow underwent offseason ankle surgery and is making steady progress in his recovery. That includes squats and running.

“I’m feeling good, man,” Wallow said. “The process keeps going on. I’m doing a lot of strengthening, just stacking days, getting ready for camp. Hopefully, that all pays off in the near future.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com