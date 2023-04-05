Sources: Mississippi State corner Emmanuel Forbes Jr. visits Cowboys, Eagles, Ravens, Commanders, Bengals

(Chris O'Meara, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) tries to get around Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes after a catch during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

HOUSTON – Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr., one of the top defensive back prospects in the draft, visited the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday and visits the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday followed by visits with the Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders, New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals.

Forbes, an All-Southeastern Conference selection and second-team All-American pick, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.35 seconds at the NFL scouting combine with a 1.48 10-yard split, a 37 1/2 inch vertical leap and a 10-11 broad jump.

Forbes is a long, athletic corner at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds.

Forbes is a former four-star recruit who intercepted five passes as a freshman with three returned for scores to lead the country and was named All-SEC freshman.

He had 46 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 156 passes defensed and one blocked kick last season.

He had six interceptions, returning three for touchdowns and set a record with six pick-sixes during his career.

In 2021 he had three interceptions and 60 tackles.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com