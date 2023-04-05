Sources: LSU pass rusher, rising draft prospect B.J. Ojulari visiting Jets, Buccaneers, Panthers, Eagles

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) sets back to pass in the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against LSU, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

HOUSTON – LSU pass rusher B.J. Ojulari is regarded as an ascending draft prospect who’s rising on NFL teams’ draft boards.

Ojulari has visits with the New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers and Philadelphia Eagles, according to league sources.

The brother of New York Giants defensive end Azeez Ojulari, a former second-round draft pick, B.J. Ojulari was an All-Southeastern Conference first-team selection last season as he recorded 58 tackles, 8 1/2 for losses and 5 1/2 sacks.

As a sophomore, he led the team with seven sacks and finished with 55 tackles, 11 1/2 for losses in 12 starts.

As a true freshman, he had 16 tackles, five for losses with four sacks.

Ojulari (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) declared early for the NFL draft.

The Georgia native gets high marks from scouts for his pass rushing skills and run-stopping ability.

Ojulari has made a sound recovery from a hamstring injury. He had a 32 1/2 inch vertical leap and a 10-6 broad jump at the NFL scouting combine.

He excelled playing for LSU defensive coordinator Matt House.

“It has definitely helped me to fit into different schemes,” Ojulari said. “Every team has said they can see me as a stand up type of guy, but I also can get down and rush the passer. I really was able to showcase that versatility and I think it has made me more of a flexible player.”

