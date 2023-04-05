Source: UH corner Art Green (4.34 speed) to visit Colts, Broncos, attend Texans’ local prospect day

HOUSTON – University of Houston cornerback Art Green is regarded as a rising draft prospect.
The St. Louis native delivered an impressive Pro Day performance that included a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash.
At 6-1 2/8 and 198 pounds, Green ahd a 36-inch vertical leap, a 10-2 broad jump and a 4.26 short shuttle.
He has upcoming visits with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos next week, per a league source, and the Texans’ local prospect day Thursday.
A transfer from Hutchinson Community College, Green was a second-team all-conference selection, the Defensive Most Valuable Player in the Independence Bowl with a career-high nine tackles and started 11 of 12 games last season.
Green had 49 tackles, eight pass breakups, three tackles for losses and two interceptions.
As a junior, he had an interception against Rice.
He chose the Coogs over Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa State and Tennessee.
Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.