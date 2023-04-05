Source: UH corner Art Green (4.34 speed) to visit Colts, Broncos, attend Texans’ local prospect day

(Rogelio V. Solis, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

CORRECTS TO ART GREEN NOT MOSES ALEXANDER - Houston head coach Dana Holgorsen, center, looks on as he and defensive back Art Green (26) and quarterback Clayton Tune (3) hoist the Independence Bowl championship trophy following their win over Louisiana-Lafayette in an NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Shreveport, La. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

HOUSTON – University of Houston cornerback Art Green is regarded as a rising draft prospect.

The St. Louis native delivered an impressive Pro Day performance that included a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash.

At 6-1 2/8 and 198 pounds, Green ahd a 36-inch vertical leap, a 10-2 broad jump and a 4.26 short shuttle.

He has upcoming visits with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos next week, per a league source, and the Texans’ local prospect day Thursday.

A transfer from Hutchinson Community College, Green was a second-team all-conference selection, the Defensive Most Valuable Player in the Independence Bowl with a career-high nine tackles and started 11 of 12 games last season.

Green had 49 tackles, eight pass breakups, three tackles for losses and two interceptions.

As a junior, he had an interception against Rice.

He chose the Coogs over Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa State and Tennessee.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.