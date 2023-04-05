Source: Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson visits Texans, Bears, cleared for football activities by Dr. Robert Anderson

Texas Tech defensive lineman Tyree Wilson speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

HOUSTON – Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson, one of the top defensive prospects in the draft, visited the Texans on Tuesday and meets with the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, according to a league source.

The second-team All-American selection is taking visits over the next two weeks with essentially every team with top 10 selections in the first round.

Wilson has been cleared medically for football activities by his foot surgeon, Dr. Robert Anderson. Anderson has has the hardware removed from his surgically repaired foot.

Wilson’s medical recheck will be important for his draft positioning.

“Good player,” an NFL source said.

Wilson, 22, had seven sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, 61 tackles and four tackles for losses last season prior to the injury.

The Texas A&M transfer is a dominant and versatile run-stopper and pass rusher.

At 6-foot-6, 271 pounds, Wilson checks every box for size and skill.

The West Rusk graduate had 12 tackles, three for losses and 1 1/2 sacks for the Aggies before transferring to Texas Tech. He had 13 1/2 tackles for losses and seven sacks in 2021 and was named honorable-mention All-Big Ten. He had four tackles, two sacks and three pass deflections in a Liberty Bowl win over Mississippi State.

Wilson met with the Bears formally at the NFL scouting combine, including coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles. The Bears previously had the first overall pick, but traded it to the Carolina Panthers and are now selecting ninth overall.

“Great energy,” Wilson said. “Love the coaches, love the GM. They’ve got great coaches and I would be excited to play for the Bears.”

