Northwestern DT Adetomiwa Adebawore visited Buccaneers today, visited Bears, Falcons, worked out for Saints

HOUSTON – Northwestern defensive tackle Adetomiwa Adebawore is in heavy demand after acing the NFL scouting combine.

Adebawore visited the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today after previously visiting the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons, has an upcoming visit with the Seattle Seahawks and has working out privately for the New Orleans Saints, according to a league source.

He met with the Bears, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams privately around his Pro Day.

He has emerged as a first-round draft target-priority for NFL teams and is drawing heavy praise from analysts.

A Kansas City native who chose Northwestern over Washington State, Navy and Tulane, Adebawore ran the 40-yard dash in a stellar 4.49 seconds at the combine. He had a 1.61 10-yard split, a 37 1/2 inch vertical leap, a 10-5 broad jump and bench pressed 225 pounds 27 times.

He was named third-team All-Big Ten Conference last season, recording 38 tackles, nine for losses with five sacks and two forced fumbles before playing in the prestigious Senior Bowl all-star game. As a junior, he was honorable-mention All-Big Ten when he had 4 1/2 sacks and 8 1/2 tackles for losses. He was a three-year starter who had six tackles for losses and two sacks as a sophomore.

At 6-foot-2, 282 pounds, Adebawore has 33 7/8 arms and 10 1/2 inch hands. He has positional flexibility as a three-technique interior defensive lineman who could also operate as an edge rusher.

Adebawore combines power, explosiveness and technique.

He’s known as a high-character player with a high-motor who has checked every box during the scouting process, including excelling at the Senior Bowl.

At the scouting combine, he met with the Denver Broncos, Seahawks

