McCullers Jr. making progress in rehab journey

HOUSTON – The new Astros season is underway and with the Astros off to a sluggish start to the year they received a new update from righthander Lance McCullers Jr.

McCullers has been out since suffering a strained muscle in his right arm early in spring training in West Palm Beach. Since then he has eased his way back and not rushing anything at this point.

“Everything is feeling good right now,” McCullers Jr. said in the Astros clubhouse Tuesday. “I’m back to 90 feet now and throwing on back to back days.

“We are moving along at a cautiously, aggressive pace I will call it. Trying to push envelope right now but want to be back on this one rehab and not do anything over,” McCullers added.

Here’s more of the interview from McCullers Jr. as he laid out where he stands now and plans moving forward in his rehab.