UConn won their 5th NCAA National Championship. See how the team, celebrities and fans celebrated!

HOUSTON – Congrats to the University of Connecticut!
The UConn Huskies delivered one of the most impressive March Madness runs in history Monday night, bringing home its fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.
UConn’s Adama Sanogo won Most Outstanding Player, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the final, and Tristen Newton also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards.
The Huskies, 31-8, became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship.
