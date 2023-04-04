UConn won their 5th NCAA National Championship. See how the team, celebrities and fans celebrated!

Ray Allen with UConn cheerleaders after win against San Diego State

HOUSTON – Congrats to the University of Connecticut!

The UConn Huskies delivered one of the most impressive March Madness runs in history Monday night, bringing home its fifth national title with a 76-59 victory over San Diego State.

UConn’s Adama Sanogo won Most Outstanding Player, finishing with 17 points and 10 rebounds in the final, and Tristen Newton also had a double-double with 19 points and 10 boards.

The Huskies, 31-8, became the fifth team since the bracket expanded in 1985 to win all six NCAA Tournament games by double-digits on the way to a championship.

See how the team, celebrities and fans celebrated tonight’s win:

Ray Allen with UConn cheerleaders after win against San Diego State (KPRC 2)

Former UConn player, Houston native and pro-baller Emeka Okafor (KPRC 2)

Rudy Gay, former UConn player, player for Utah Jazz (KPRC 2)

Actor Bill Murray all smiles after UConn's win against San Diego State (KPRC 2)

Former UConn Track and Field legend and philanthropist Dr. Trisha Bailey (KPRC 2)

Former Houston Rockets player and sports commentator Kenny Smith (KPRC 2)