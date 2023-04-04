Texas linebacker DeMarvian Overshown has visits with Texans, Commanders, Cowboys, Dolphins, Falcons, Cardinals, Broncos

DeMarvion Overshown celebrates with teammates after an interception in the fourth quarter against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on August 31, 2019, in Austin, Texas.

HOUSTON – University of Texas standout linebacker DeMarvion Overshown is in heavy demand from NFL teams with multiple visits.

Overshown, a speedy converted safety who ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds at the NFL scouting combine, has previously visited the Washington Commanders, had a film session with the New York Jets, dinner meetings with the New Orleans Saints and Buffalo Bills, visits the Dallas Cowboys today, followed by a visit Wednesday with the Miami Dolphins, the Atlanta Falcons on April 10, the Texans on April 16, the Arizona Cardinals on April 17 and the Denver Broncos on April 18, according to league sources.

Overshown, a 6-foot-3, 229-pound converted safety, is an instinctive player who excels in space and has made steady improvements.

The Tyler native recorded 95 tackles and four sacks last season for the Longhorns.

At the NFL scouting combine, he had 1.59 10-yard split and a 10-4 broad jump

A former high school All-American, he had 60 tackles, one sack and two interceptions in his first season at linebacker.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com