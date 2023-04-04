Sources: Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones visiting Titans today, Jets on Wednesday among other visits

(Erin Hooley, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Georgia offensive lineman Broderick Jones speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine, Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo Erin Hooley)

HOUSTON – Georgia left offensive tackle Broderick Jones, a first-round draft target and one of the most athletic blockers to enter the NFL in years, has multiple upcoming visits.

Jones visits the Tennessee Titans on Tuesday followed by the New York Jets, among other visits, according to league sources.

Jones (6-foot-5, 311 pounds) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.97 seconds and had a 30-inch vertical leap at the NFL scouting combine.

The two-time national champion is a former high school All-American and blue-chip recruit from Lithonia, Ga., who was offered a scholarship by Alabama as a freshman.

Jones started all 15 games at left tackle last season as the Bulldogs won the national championship again. He started as a freshman and was named All-Southeastern Conference freshman team.

Aaron Wilson is a NFL and Texans reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com