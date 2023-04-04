Sources: Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter visiting Ravens, Eagles, Bears

(Michael Conroy, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter, left, Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, and Baylor defensive lineman Siaki Ika prepare to run a drills at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

HOUSTON – University of Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter has visits with the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Chicago Bears, according to league sources.

Dexter (6-foot-6, 312 pounds) has run the 40-yard dash in 4.88 seconds. He had 31-inch vertical leap, a 9-2 broad jump, a 7.5 three-cone drill and bench pressed 225 pounds 22 times.

Dexter, 21, who had 18 sacks as a high school senior and prep All-American in Lake Wales, Fla., had 55 tackles, four for losses, two sacks and one interception last season.

A former high school basketball player and discus thrower, he had 51 tackles, four for losses, with 2 1/2 sacks in 2021.

Aaron Wilson is a NFL and Texans reporter at KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.