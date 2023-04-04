Alabama star pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. visited Texans, Lions

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and defensive lineman Jaheim Oatis (91) tackle Louisiana-Monroe running back Malik Jackson (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

HOUSTON – Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. plays the game with a dynamic, relentless style, chasing down quarterbacks with skill and determination.

He’s in heavy demand and has visited the Texans and Detroit Lions, per league sources.

Anderson met with the Chicago Bears and the Texans, who hold the second overall pick and the 12th overall selection, at the NFL scouting combine, among others.

Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson has met with #Texans and #Bears @KPRC2 said he had a great meeting with Nick Caserio @AlabamaFTBL @KlutchSports pic.twitter.com/YxxZ3qXdyv — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 1, 2023

“It was fun,” Anderson said of his meeting with Texans general manager Nick Caserio. “We just went in there and watched tape, got to know each other. I’m very excited about the Texans as well.”

To be under consideration to go first overall is significant for Anderson, a two-time Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner for the Crimson Tide.

“I’m super excited,” Anderson said. “All the work has been good. What I bring to the table is consistency, being humble. Whatever culture I’m in, I’m going to do things the right way and I think that’s what sets me apart. It means a lot. That just shows all your hard work has been paying off and the sacrifices the blood sweat and tears to get to this moment. It’s super exciting it’s a blessing.”

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Georgia native also won the Bednarik and Lombardi awards and the Lott Trophy and was a two-time consensus All-American and Southeastern Conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Anderson recorded 34 1/2 career sacks, one interception, 204 tackles and one forced fumble. He had 10 sacks last season and 17 1/2 sacks in 2021.

His favorite pass rushing move: the forklift.

“I love the forklift move, I like to watch Nick Bosa a lot,” Anderson said. “I like the way he does his bull-swipe I try to implement that into my game.”

Anderson is represented by Houston-based agent Nicole Lynn and Kelton Crenshaw of Klutch Sports

“My agency, Klutch, they do a really good of making sure we have all of the information we need and it’s good,” Anderson said.

His meeting with the Bears ran smoothly.

“It went really good,’ he said. “I went in there, watched tape. They got to know me. I got to know them. The culture is great there and I can tell they’re onto something special.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com