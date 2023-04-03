Source: Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith visiting Buccaneers today, Jaguars, Ravens among other visits

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) looks for a receiver as he is pressured by Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

HOUSTON – Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith, one of the most explosive defensive players in the draft, is visiting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today, according to a league source.

Smith’s upcoming visits this week include the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Baltimore Ravens, per a source.

Smith has the ability to play out of a three-point stance or two-point stance as a 4-3 defensive end or 3-4 outside linebacker.

The Savannah, Georgia native ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds at the NFL scouting combine. He had a 1.52 10-yard split, a 41 1/2 inch vertical leap and a 10-8 broad jump. He was the second fastest defensive lineman since the 2003 draft.

A former top-ranked recruit from IMG Academy, Smith had 18 tackles, 16 quarterback hurries, seven for losses and three sacks for the Bulldogs before tearing his pectoral. In 2021, he had 56 tackles, nine for losses, 3 1/2 sacks and one interception with three forced fumbles.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com