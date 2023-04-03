Source: Alabama safety Brian Branch has visits with Texans, Commanders, Raiders, Vikings, Lions, Falcons

(Vasha Hunt, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Alabama's Brian Branch (14) returns a punt past Louisiana-Monroe punter Devyn McCormick (34) for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

HOUSTON – Alabama safety Brian Branch, one of the most instinctive defensive players in the draft, has multiple visits and is regarded as a strong first-round target for teams.

Branch has visits with the Texans, Washington Commanders, Las Vegas Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons, according to a league source. He has a private workout with the Buffalo Bills.

A consensus All-American, Branch has been invited to attend the NFL draft in Kansas City.

He recorded 90 tackles, three sacks, two interceptions and seven pass breakups last season for the Crimson TIde. He had 55 tackles, five for losses and nine pass breakups two seasons ago. As a true freshman, Branch had two interceptions for a national championship squad.

Branch (6-foot, 193), ran the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds at the NFL scouting combine with a 1.56 10-yard split, 34 1/2 inch vertical leap and a 10-5 broad jump.

The Georgia native chose Alabama over Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

