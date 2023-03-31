TCU star WR Quentin Johnston runs 4.46, has multiple upcoming visits with Cardinals, Cowboys, Falcons, Chiefs, Ravens, several other NFL teams

(Rick Scuteri, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a catch against Michigan during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

HOUSTON – Imposing Texas Christian University star wide receiver Quentin Johnston, an elite draft prospect, capped his impressive Pro Day performance with NFL scouts clocking him as fast as 4.46 in the 40-yard dash.

Johnston, who met with New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick at the workout, is a strong candidate to be the first wide receiver selected. He had an official time of 4.49 seconds.

Johnston has multiple upcoming visits, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys, Baltimore Ravens, Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars, according to league sources.

Johnston met with the Texans formally at the NFL Scouting combine and general manager Nick Caserio attended his Pro Day. He also met with the Patriots, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll before his Pro Day workout.

Johnston also met with the Ravens, Titans, Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions at the combine, per a source.

At 6-foot-3, 208 pounds, Johnston is one of the biggest and best wide receivers available. He had a 40 1/2 inch vertical leap and 11-2 broad jump and has the athleticism and route running skills to jump over or run past defensive backs to create separation.

Johnston has an outstanding size-speed combination and can high-point the football with the best of them.

The Temple native helped lead TCU to the national championship game against Georgia.

A two-time All-Big 12 selection, Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns last season and 33 passes for 612 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 before declaring early for the NFL draft.

He was a first team All-Big 12 selection and Biletnikoff semifinalist who was named offensive MVP of the semifinal with six catches for 163 yards against Michigan, including a 76 yard touchdown catch.

He averaged 17.8 yards per catch last season.

He averaged 22.1 yards per reception as a freshman, catching 22 passes for 487 yards and two scores.

Johnston initially committed to play for the Texas Longhorns before flipping to the Horned Frogs program.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com