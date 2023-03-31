CULTURE FIT: College Park hires red-hot Coats after State Title with Desoto

Kyle Coats has been named College Park’s third coach in school history and comes over to run the Cavalier program with some new hardware. Coats was the co-defensive coordinator at Desoto High School, which won Class 6A DII State Championship in December.

Coats has been around the college game with stops at the University of Texas, Hardin Simmons, Trinity and ETBU. In the high school ranks, he’s been at Westwood, Desoto and now has his first head job at College Park.

In this can’t-miss interview with the young coach, he talks about his interesting path to Conroe ISD.