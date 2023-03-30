Texans’ fourth down review rule proposal approved

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: General Manager Nick Caserio of the Houston Texans speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

PHOENIX – At the suggestion of Texans general manager Nick Caserio, a rule change was approved by the NFL involving an expansion of replay on fourth downs.

Approved at the NFL owners meetings, the rule change allows the replay official to review failed fourth down attempts.

The rule proposal passed overwhelmingly.

“We rarely put up rule changes,” Texans chairman and CEO Cal McNair said at the Arizona Biltmore. “Nick had a really good one on failed fourth downs being automatically reviewed, and it passed very strongly, So, that was exciting to see.

“We’re always trying to make the game better for the fans and the players, and I think that will help make sure those calls are made the right way. Typically after that you go to commercial break anyway, so you have time to do it.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com