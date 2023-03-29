The 411: Klein Golf’s Edi Webster

KLEIN’S EDI WEBSTER TAKES TO THE LINKS THIS SPRING WITH HOPES OF WRAPPING UP HER HIGH SCHOOL GOLF CAREER WITH LOW SCORES AND FOND MEMORIES.

The Bearkat is headed to Ole Miss next fall hoping that she has left a legacy for her teammates over the years. VYPE caught up with Webster for our fan-favorite 411 Feature.

VYPE: So, why golf?

WEBSTER: My twin brother and I have played our entire lives. I just hopped along, and we’ve played together for years. I got more serious about it in the eighth grade. At some point, I just fell in love with the sport.

VYPE: What do you love about the sport?

WEBSTER: I like the challenge. Golf teaches you life lessons like patience and the ability to keep calm when you are faced with pressure. You have to keep your emotions in check when it matters the most.

VYPE: You are talented in the classroom as well. How does that help your golf game?

WEBSTER: It helps me strategize. I think it’s more like putting in the hard work. I have Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD), so I’ve had to put in a lot of work to get to where I am now. It helps with dedication.

VYPE: You don’t plan on playing college golf, so what do you see yourself doing in 5 or 10 years.

WEBSTER: I’m going to major in Business. My Dad owns a company, so I’ll do something like that. I want to do project management at some point. Having played golf will also help me in the business world.

VYPE: What’s it like being a twin?

WEBSTER: When we were young, we didn’t get along. We are really close now. We have the same friend group and we definitely count on each other.

VYPE: Outside of golf, what do you like to do?

WEBSTER: I really love doing people’s makeup. I also like to run. Other than that, I don’t have too much free time.

VYPE: What’s your binge show?

WEBSTER: I love The Office and Friends.

VYPE: With ADD, how do you stay focused in a game like golf?

WEBSTER: It takes some work. I read this book about staying in your ‘playbox’ and being in this ‘mental state’ of trusting your swing and staying focused while remaining relaxed. Because of my ADD I love to play golf, but I can’t watch it.