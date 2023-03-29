DeMeco Ryans on Texans’ Dalton Schultz: ‘Quality starting tight end’

Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz (86) runs into the end zone after a catch for a touchdown against Tennessee Titans cornerback Tre Avery (30) during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

PHOENIX – When the Texans signed former Dallas Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, they added a proven, valuable player.

The Cowboys’ former franchise player signed a one-year, $9 million maximum value deal that included a $4.5 million signing bonus, $6 million guaranteed, a $1.5 million base salary plus incentives. There are voidable years for salary-cap purposes from 2024 to 2027 with annual $12 million base salaries.

For now, this is a one-year arrangement. And the Texans intend to get a lot out the former Cowboys fourth-round draft pick from Stanford. He caught 57 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns.

Schultz provides the Texans with a proven receiving threat at tight end after they lost tight end Jordan Akins in free agency to the Cleveland Browns as he signed a two-year, $5.2 million deal.

Schultz, who caught 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021, has caught 211 career passes for 2,122 yards and 17 touchdowns.

“I think Dalton has shown that he can make some plays in the passing game, in the vertical passing game, so I’m excited to add him,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said at the NFL owners meetings at the Arizona Biltmore. “I think tight end is a very quarterback-friendly position, easy completions. Dalton has done a really good job of expanding his game, becoming a better blocker, as well. I think all around we’ve got a quality starting tight end in Dalton.”

