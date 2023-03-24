80º

University of Memphis basketball player charged with assaulting opponent

Tiger Jamirah Shutes appeared to punch Elissa Brett in the face during team handshakes after Bowling Green State University beat Memphis 73-60.

Memphis guard Jamirah Shutes looks for an open teammate during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina won 79-54.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford) (Sean Rayford, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A University of Memphis basketball player has been charged with assault after punching an opponent after the game while the teams were shaking hands, officials announced Friday.

The scuffle unfolded Thursday evening after the Bowling Green Falcons women’s team beat the Tigers 73-60 in the Sweet 16 round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament in Ohio.

During team handshakes after the game, Jamirah Shutes, 23, appeared to punch Elissa Brett, 22, according to videos circulating on social media.

