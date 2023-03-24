UH Coogs fans can cheer on the team at one of these official Sweet 16 watch parties this Friday🐾🏀

HOUSTON – Let’s go, cougars, let’s go!

For the fourth season in a row, the University of Houston Men’s Basketball Team will play in the NCAA tournament for the Sweet 16 game.

If you are UH alumni, a student, or simply a coogs fan, the Houston Alumni Association says these are the official watch parties to attend across town Friday so you can cheer on the team on their way to victory.

AVENIDA HOUSTON

1001 Avenida De Las Americas Houston, TX 77010 from 6:10 PM to 8:10 PM (or whenever the game ends)

EAST END BACKYARD (Hispanic Alumni Association)

1105 Sampson St., Houston, TX 77003 from 6:10 PM to 8:10 PM (or whenever the game ends)

LITTLE WOODROW’S (Katy Alumni Association)

22225 Katy Fwy Katy, TX 77450 from 6:10 PM to 8:10 PM (or whenever the game ends)

POST OAK ICE HOUSE (Young Alumni and Valenti Alumni Association)

5610 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77057 from 6:10 PM to 8:10 PM (or whenever the game ends)

RockHouse Southern Kitchen (Black Alumni Association)

6025 Richmond Ave., Houston, TX 77057 from 6:10 PM to 8:10 PM (or whenever the game ends)

WAKEFIELD CROWBAR

954 Wakefield Dr., Houston, TX 77018 from 6:10 PM to 8:10 PM (or whenever the game ends)

Out-of-town watch parties

Not in town for the game? You may still be in luck. Here are the watch parties to attend outside of Houston:

AUSTIN WATCH PARTY

Waterloo Icehouse - 8600 Burnet Rd., Austin, TX 78757

DFW WATCH PARTY

Rugby House Pub - 8604 Preston Rd. Suite 100, Plano, TX 75024

OR

Boomerjack’s – Grapevine, 201 W State Hwy 114, Grapevine, TX 76051

NYC WATCH PARTY

Smithfield Hall - 138 W 25th StNew York, NY 10001

Washington DC Watch Party

First Down Sports - 4213 Fairfax Dr., Arlington, 22203