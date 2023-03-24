We are already halfway through the UIL Spring season. Time sure does fly.

Cy Woods has had a tremendous tournament season and a quick start in district play. The Wildcats have a strong pitching staff and a balanced batting lineup.

Class 6A Region III will be a battle between the likes of Pearland, Ridge Point, Tompkins, and a surprising Cinco Ranch as it stands now. Class 6A Region II is loaded with Cy Woods, Grand Oak, and The Woodlands, among others.

Friendswood is flexing in Class 5A with hopes of reaching State... again.

Given that fact, it is time to unveil the VYPE updated power rankings for Houston Public School (6A/5A) baseball.

OTHERS TO WATCH

Baytown Lee Ganders (12-3, 2-1)--17-5A

C.E. King Panthers (10-3-1, 2-0)--21-6A

Crosby Cougars (11-5-2, 2-1)--17-5A

Fulshear Chargers (12-6-1, 3-0)--20-5A

MacArthur Generals (12-6, 2-1)--14-6A

Cy Woods Wildcats (No.1)

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Friendswood Mustangs (No.2)

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Pearland Oilers (No.3)

Jamie Wright (VYPE)

Grand Oaks Grizzlies (No.4)

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

Ridge Point Panthers (No.5)

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

The Woodlands Highlanders (No.6)

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

Katy Tompkins Falcons (No.8)

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Katy Tigers (No.10)

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

Lake Creek Lions (No.11)

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Bridgeland Bears (No.12)

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Magnolia West Mustangs (No.13)

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

La Porte Bulldogs (No.14)

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Barbers Hill Eagles (No.17)

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Klein Bearkats (No.18)

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

Clear Falls Knights (No.20)

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Others to Watch: Crosby Cougars

Juan De Leon (VYPE)

Others to Watch: Fulshear Chargers

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)