Source: Texans signing wide receiver-returner Steven Sims

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Steven Sims (82) makes a touchdown catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19) defends during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Fred Vuich)

HOUSTON – The Texans continue to upgrade their roster this offseason.

They are signing former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and kick returner Steven Sims Jr., according to a league source

Sims played collegiately at Kansas and signed with the Washington franchise after going undrafted.

He played last season for the Steelers, catching 19 passes for 105 yards. He had 13 runs for 70 yards The 5-foot-9, 184-pound Travis native and Pecan Grove High School graduate had a touchdown return as a rookie.

He returned 24 punts for a 5.5 average and averaged 25.5 yards per kickoff return last season for Pittsburgh. He has 75 career receptions for 679 yards and five touchdowns.

The Texans needed help at kickoff returner after Tremon Smith signed a two-year, $5.5 million deal with the Denver Broncos.

The Texans had the top-ranked special teams unit in the NFL last season under special teams coordinator Frank Ross in the prestigious annual Rick Gosselin rankings of the kicking game.

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com