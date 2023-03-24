PROTECT THE NEST: FBCA Softball starts district play with a BANG

The seven-time State Champions, FBCA Softball is entering the second half of the Spring season with one mission in mind. Bring back the title.

After the 2022 season, which saw the Eagles finish as a TAPPS-II State Finalist (fell to Legacy Christian), second-year coach Kelli Jacoby’s group has returned to the diamond with the ambition to go back to Arlington. Only this time they don’t intend to leave empty-handed.

FBCA's Hadley Hodge Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

It would appear that FBCA is starting off on the right foot, considering they recently opened up district play with an impressive 16-6 win over Lutheran South Academy, making them the current No. 1 team in their division.

The returning starters for the Eagles picked up right where they left off last year.

FBCA's Jaelynn LeeBradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Juniors Hadley Hodge (2022 Second-Team All-State) and Jaelynn Lee (2022 All-State HM) have been some of FBCA’s most dependable batters in the lineup, with senior Victoria Harrison providing the experience on the plate.

In addition, the Eagles will look to freshman Reese Heflin to be one of the leaders in the young bullpen.

With other district opponents -- Second Baptist and Frassati Catholic -- on tap, Fort Bend Christian will aim to continue this momentum throughout the remainder of Spring Ball before the playoffs come around.

Victoria Harrison

Reese Heflin

Katherine Trinh