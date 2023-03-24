Houston Astros hosting season kickoff at Kemah ahead of Opening Day

HOUSTON LIFE | The Houston Astros hosting FanFest 2023 this Saturday at Minute Maid Park | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – With Opening Day just a week away, the Houston Astros are kicking it off in style.

The team will hold a season kickoff party from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 23, at Kemah Visitor’s Center, located at 604 Bradford Avenue in Kemah.

Visitors can check out a new mural being unveiled, meet Orbit and the Shooting Stars, and take photos of the 2022 World Series Trophy.

The Houston Astros will face off the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park on March 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The team will host an Opening Day Street Fest prior to the game from 3-6 p.m. where fans will receive a 2023 Astros schedule magnet. A game ticket is required to join the pregame festivities. Click here for more information.