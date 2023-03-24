76º

WEATHER ALERT

Sports

Houston Astros hosting season kickoff at Kemah ahead of Opening Day

Ana Gonzalez, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Houston Astros, Astros, Opening Day
HOUSTON LIFE | The Houston Astros hosting FanFest 2023 this Saturday at Minute Maid Park | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – With Opening Day just a week away, the Houston Astros are kicking it off in style.

The team will hold a season kickoff party from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, March 23, at Kemah Visitor’s Center, located at 604 Bradford Avenue in Kemah.

Visitors can check out a new mural being unveiled, meet Orbit and the Shooting Stars, and take photos of the 2022 World Series Trophy.

The Houston Astros will face off the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park on March 30 at 6:30 p.m.

The team will host an Opening Day Street Fest prior to the game from 3-6 p.m. where fans will receive a 2023 Astros schedule magnet. A game ticket is required to join the pregame festivities. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

A graduate of the University of Houston-Downtown, Ana moved to H-Town from sunny southern California in 2015. In 2020, she joined the KPRC 2 digital team as an intern. Ana is a self-proclaimed coffee connoisseur, a catmom of 3, and an aquarium enthusiast. In her spare time, she's an avid video gamer and loves to travel.

email