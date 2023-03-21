Source: former Pro Bowl linebacker Cory Littleton visiting Texans, set to sign to one-year deal, pending physical

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Cory Littleton #58 of the Los Angeles Rams intercepts the ball in the first half during Super Bowl LIII against the New England Patriots at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – Veteran linebacker Cory Littleton is visiting the Texans today and is set to sign a one-year contract, pending a physical, according to a league source.

LIttleton, 29, is a former Los Angeles Rams Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro who has also played for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Littleton, 29, played last season for the Carolina Panthers. He started seven of 15 games last season and recorded 47 tackles, a half-sack and two passes defensed.

A former undrafted free agent from Washington, Littleton has made 542 career tackles, 27 for losses, 9 1/2 sacks, six interceptions, three forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries.

Littleton was voted to the 2019 Pro Bowl for the Rams. He had a career-high 134 tackles with four sacks, three interceptions, two forced fumbles and returned an interception for a touchdown.

After that breakthrough season, Littleton signed a three-year, $36 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders.

