Source: Texans signing former Dolphins center Michael Deiter to one-year deal

HOUSTON – The Texans have reached an agreement on a one-year deal with veteran Miami Dolphins free agent center Michael Deiter, according to a league source.

Deiter (6-foot-6, 315 pounds) is a former Dolphins third-round draft pick from Wisconsin. Deiter, a former All-American and Big Ten Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year for the Badgers, has started 23 of 57 career games.

Deiter, 26, played tackle and guard at Wisconsin. He started 15 games as a rookie. He was a reserve last season, appearing in every game with zero offensive snaps.

He was placed on injured reserve in 2021. He played eight games that season with eight starts.

The Texans already re-signed starting center Scott Quessenberry to a one-year deal worth up to $3.1 million. They have center Jimmy Morrissey under contract and could also address the position in the NFL draft.

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com