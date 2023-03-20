They’re Back! Bridge City Softball has the look of a champion

BRIDGE CITY SOFTBALL IS LEGIT.

Following last year’s dominant season in which the Cardinals were undefeated district champs, there is no reason why a repeat isn’t in order. Throw in the fact that the majority of the previous roster remains, Bridge City is a Regional favorite.

“My expectations for our team are to get back to Regionals and go further,” said coach Raven Harris. “I’ve got a big group that’s returning... a lot of talent. So, I think we’ve got a good shot to make a deep run this year.”

After falling to defending State Champ Liberty (2-1 split) in the Regional Quarters, Bridge City will be more determined than ever to push for a State Title. With the Cardinals’ talent, it’s not out of the question.

“Our pitcher [Carson Fall] is probably the best in the state of Texas,” said Harris. “I know that’s a bold statement, but this kid is just phenomenal. Last year, we really figured out how to produce runs behind her, which helped. I’ve got my first baseman Brooklyn Droddy back, who can swing the bat really well and brings a lot of energy.

Second baseman Makenna Carey plays really well at middle-infield and Marlie Strong is my shortstop, who hits well and produces for us. We have so much to work with.”

While softball holds a special place in the hearts of Harris and her team, she also intends to instill other attributes in her team.

“The big thing that I preach to these kids is to be kind,” said Harris. “Softball — the winning, the losing — it’s all part of it. But, the most important thing for me, is the relationships that the kids are building. That’s an important aspect to understand. Be a good teammate. Be a good person. Show up for your school, your program, your friends and your family.”

With that as their cornerstone, how can they lose?