THE WRAP: Concordia Lutheran's best of the Winter

Concordia Lutheran was a determined group, this Winter, on both the pitch and the hardwood.

With the season finally wrapped up, it was time for TAPPS to dole out the private school props throughout the state of Texas, and as expected, several key figures of ‘Sader Nation Winter Athletics were credited with the season recognition they deserve.

CLHS Boys Basketball

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

Recreating Concordia’s 2021-22 season, which saw the Crusaders breeze to an undefeated (10-0) District Championship en route to a TAPPS final-four appearance, is easier said than done.

Regardless, ‘Sader Nation enjoyed an impressive Winter, going 21-11 with an Area Round appearance.

Concordia hoops was headlined by senior SG/SF Jesse Fuller, who earned a First-Team All-State and All-District selections for his dominance on the court.

With several key pieces returning next Winter, including breakout sophomore Guard Howie Keene (Second-Team All-State/First-Team All-District), who will pair nicely with standout junior PG Jace Jeffries, expect ‘Sader Nation to surprise the doubters.

More Winter Honorees:

Jace Jeffries (Jr. PG): Second-Team All-District

Grant Saxton (Sr. G): Second-Team All-District

Ben Fears (Jr. SF/PF): Second-Team All-District

Donovan Holcombe (Sr. SF): All-District Honorable Mention

Raken Vargas (So. G): All-District Honorable Mention

CLHS Girls Basketball

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

The Crusaders experienced another profitable Winter on the court, maintaining a winning record of 18-16 against some tough district competition.

2022-23 also saw Concordia Lutheran Girls hoops extend their streak of playoff appearances to 25, advancing to the Area Round of the TAPPS postseason.

However, most notable was the list of accolades the team earned at the conclusion of the Winter season.

Leading CLHS was senior Kayley Brennan (Second-Team All-State/First-Team All-District) who finalized her high school career in style.

With junior C/PF Adele Neuhaus (All-State Honorable Mention/First-Team All-District) and co. returning next year, ‘Sader Nation will be aiming for a resurgence.

More Winter Honorees:

Kenley Benson (So. F): Second-Team All-District

Carly Winkler (Sr.): Second-Team All-District

Karalyn Rich (Sr. SG): All-District Honorable Mention

CLHS Boys Soccer

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

Despite facing a few setbacks throughout the season, the Crusaders managed to show some resiliency on the pitch, especially in the TAPPS-D1 postseason.

CLHS advanced to the Area Round where they narrowly fell to Nolan Catholic by a score of 2-3.

However, the boys should remain optimistic considering this season procured some bright spots. Particularly, the All-State Honorable Mentions of their anchor of the backline, senior Caleb Symons, and senior Forward/Midfielder Evan Kastenschmidt, will be a nice sendoff.

Furthermore, the return of fellow All-State Honorable Mention, sophomore Forward/Midfielder Trent Culver, along with the team’s further experience should provide the push that Concordia needs to take their game to the next level, a year from now.

More Winter Honorees:

Grant Pickrel (Jr. F/M): All-District Honorable Mention

Matthew Marsh (Sr. M): All-District Honorable Mention

Jack Marsh (So. M/D): All-District Honorable Mention

Josh Henson (Sr. GK): All-District Honorable Mention

CLHS Girls Soccer

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

Similar to the Boys’ team, CLHS Girls Soccer experienced its fair share of ups and downs.

However, in spite of losing nine seniors in last year’s offseason, the Crusaders maintained a respectable 9-9 (5-7 in district) record en route to a TAPPS postseason appearance.

This could not have been achieved without their captain, senior CB Katelyn Denley, who capped off her final season at Concordia with a Second-Team All-State and First-Team All-District selections for her leadership on the pitch.

In addition, senior Forward Allesandra Dewenter received an All-State Honorable Mention and First-Team All-District selections for her goal-scoring proficiency.

In 2022, she combined for 26 goals and 12 assists with sophomore Gretchen Kastenschmidt (Second-Team All-District), who will look to lead the CLHS attack, next season.

More Winter Honorees

Emerson Blevins (Jr. M): All-District Honorable Mention

Avery McIntyre (Sr. CDM): All-District Honorable Mention

