THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 8 Barbers Hill Eagles

No. 8--Barbers Hill Eagles Softball

2022: 27-7 (Area Round Finalist)

HC: Aaron Fuller

Barbers Hill entered the 2022 season as the defending Class 5A State Champions after winning the program’s first-ever crown in 2021 and was even crowned the National Champions by MaxPreps.

They have been to the State Tournament four times in program history and after exiting in the Area Round last year, the Eagles are looking to fly again in 2023.

The Eagles bring back TGCA All-State selection Hailey Nutter who quickly became the ace in the circle for Barbers Hill as a freshman in 2022. Nutter exploded onto the scene and was named the District MVP with a 19-4 record and 187 strikeouts in 119 innings pitched.

Peyton Helmly is back after being named the district’s Newcomer of the Year in 2022 hitting .378 at the dish.

Other key returners include Reagan Duty (LSU-Eunice), Katelynn Cooper (Navarro JC), Sophie Naivar (Boston University), Kaydey Rawlinson (Kilgore College), Brookelyn Livanec, Harper Gonzalez, and Emma Hargrave.

The motto for Aaron Fuller’s squad, which he is leading for a ninth season and who has 337 career wins in 12 years as a head coach, is “Take it Back."

