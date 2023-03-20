THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 7 The Woodlands Highlanders

No. 7--The Woodlands Highlanders Softball

2022: 25-18 (Regional Finalists)

HC: Tim Borths

The Woodlands was just one series victory away from punching their ticket to Austin a year ago. This was the Highlanders' first trip to the Regional Finals since 2017 and now they will try and punch through and reach the State Tournament for the first time since 2015.

Tim Borths returns eight starters off that team in 2023 with the star power to easily fill in the lineup card.

Start with Tennessee-commits Alannah and Gabby Leach. Alannah was the district’s co-Offensive MVP a year ago and an all-state pick, Gabby was named to the all-district squad.

Kiara Wiedenhaupt (Trinity Valley CC) was the District Defensive MVP and a TGCA All-Star selection.

Other names to take note of include Kaelyn Zusi (Case Western Reserve University), Saylor Davis (Oklahoma State), Chesney Davis, and Avery Vasel.

The motto for this year’s Highlanders group is simple - “Finish”.

Tennessee Softball commits, Gabby (Left) & Alannah Leach

Kiara Wiedanhaupt

Alannah Leach

Chesney Davis

Saylor (Left) & Chesney Davis

Kaelyn Zusi

Saylor Davis