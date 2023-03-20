THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 6 Katy Tigers

No. 6--Katy Tigers Softball

2022: 23-4 (District 19-6A Champions/Regional Semifinalists)

HC: Kalum Haack

The Katy Tigers have made the Regional Semifinals in back-to-back seasons heading into 2023. Led by legendary coach Kalum Haack, who enters his 25th season at Katy and his 36th overall as a head coach, the Tigers could make another deep run in 2023.

Katy is looking to reach the Regional Finals for the first time since 2019 when they last won State. Headlined by Arkansas-commit Cameryn Harrison, they will have a chance to. Harrison posted an insane 0.66 ERA in 117 ⅓ innings with 217 strikeouts and hit .495 at the dish with a team-leading 50 RBIs.

Teammate Ashtyn Reichardt will join Harrison in Fayetteville and led the team in hitting a year ago, batting .526 with 45 RBIs.

Other names to watch include Paige Bunting (Blinn), Peyton Watson (San Jac - .352, 17 RBIs), Montgomery Henderson (.407, 30 RBIs), Hailey Gore, Ella Smith, Avery Porter, and Lauryn Soeken (1.90 ERA, 74 strikeouts).

Cameryn Harrison

Ashtyn Reichardt

Peyton Watson

Montgomery "MG" Henderson

Hailey Gore

Ella “EK” Smith