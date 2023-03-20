THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 2 Deer Park Deer

No. 2--Deer Park Deer Softball

2022: 40-5 (State Semifinalists)

HC: Amy Vidal

Deer Park has been one of the strongest softball programs in the Greater Houston Area for the past few years. In 2021, the Deer won the program’s third State title and returned to Austin again in 2022.

The Deer finished 40-5 overall a year ago and fell in the State Semifinals. Can Deer Park make it a third-straight trip?

Five starters return for third-year coach Amy Vidal, who has won 80 games as a coach at Deer Park and is in her 23rd year overall as a head coach.

The Deer bring back eight collegiate-bound players led by first-team, all-district picks Erin Perez (Incarnate Word), Bryanna Fuentes (Incarnate Word), and Angelina Morales (San Jac). Second-team picks were Lorelei Graham (Angelina College) and Lindsey McKnight (Angelina College).

Other names to remember include Aubrey Graham (Dallas Christian College), Hanna York (Houston Christian), and Kylie Wilson (Prairie View A&M).

This team has the pieces to make another run.

Erin Perez

Bryanna Fuentes

Angelina Morales

Lorelei Graham

Lindsey McKnight

Aubrey Graham

Julia Donnell

Kaitlyn Zaid