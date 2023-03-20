THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 1 Lake Creek Lions

No. 1--Lake Creek Lions Softball

2022: 41-0 (Class 5A State Champions-1st in School History)

HC: Michelle Rochinski

Lake Creek put together the perfect season in 2022.

The Lions won the program’s first-ever State Title and Ava Brown was named the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year. She signed with Florida after registering an immaculate 0.46 ERA and 335 strikeouts last season.

It was a busy signing day in November as seven Lions signed to play college softball. Along with Brown, Maddie McKee (LSU), Kalee Rochinski (UTSA), Shelby Winn (University of Central Arkansas), Madison Johnson (Angelina College), Payton Bauer (LeTourneau University), and Jolie Bozan (Tyler JC) also signed.

This team is completely loaded for a run back to Austin and a second-straight State Championship. The Lions are ready to roar again.

By the way, they went 41 and 0 last year.

Ava Brown

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

Maddie McKee

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

Kalee Rochinski

Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)

Shelby Winn

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

Madison Johnson

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

Payton Bauer

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

Jolie Bozan

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

Carmen Uribe

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)

Gracie Thornburgh

Piper White

Justin Hartojo (VYPE)