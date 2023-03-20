THE WIND UP: VYPE Softball Rankings, No. 1 Lake Creek Lions

No. 1--Lake Creek Lions Softball
2022: 41-0 (Class 5A State Champions-1st in School History)
HC: Michelle Rochinski
Lake Creek put together the perfect season in 2022.
The Lions won the program’s first-ever State Title and Ava Brown was named the Gatorade Texas Player of the Year. She signed with Florida after registering an immaculate 0.46 ERA and 335 strikeouts last season.
It was a busy signing day in November as seven Lions signed to play college softball. Along with Brown, Maddie McKee (LSU), Kalee Rochinski (UTSA), Shelby Winn (University of Central Arkansas), Madison Johnson (Angelina College), Payton Bauer (LeTourneau University), and Jolie Bozan (Tyler JC) also signed.
This team is completely loaded for a run back to Austin and a second-straight State Championship. The Lions are ready to roar again.
By the way, they went 41 and 0 last year.
Ava Brown
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
Maddie McKee
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
Kalee Rochinski
Bradley C. Collier (VYPE)
Shelby Winn
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
Madison Johnson
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
Payton Bauer
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
Jolie Bozan
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
Carmen Uribe
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)
Gracie Thornburgh
Piper White
Justin Hartojo (VYPE)