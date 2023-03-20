INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 4 Friendswood Mustangs

No. 4--Friendswood Mustangs Baseball

2022: 31-8-1 (District 22-5A Champions/State Finalists)

HC: Robert Benavides

The Mustangs intend to ride back to the State Title game this season. Only, this time they won’t plan on leaving empty-handed.

Friendswood has garnered two-consecutive district titles (would have, likely, been three if not for COVID) and it doesn’t appear that trend will stop this spring.

The ‘Stangs are loaded with next-level stars, including Texas A&M-signee Boots Landry (first-base), RHP Easton Tumis (University of Texas), junior RHP/OF Kyle Lockhart (Oklahoma), and sophomore 3B/OF/C Dane Perry (Texas Tech).

Coach Robert Benavides has been spoiled with talent in his five-year career at FHS, and he will look to steer the ship toward making history in 2023.

Boots Landry

Easton Tumis

Kyle Lockhart

Dane Perry

Collin Goolsby

Ayden Pearcy