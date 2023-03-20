INSIDE PITCH: VYPE Baseball Rankings, No. 1 Pearland Oilers

No. 1--Pearland Oilers Baseball

2022: 32-9-1 (District 23-6A Champions/Regional Semifinalist)

HC: David Rogers

Pearland enjoyed another stellar season in 2022 under District Coach of the Year winner David Rogers (4th year-92 career wins), finishing first overall in District 23-6A en route to a deep playoff run in which they reached the Regional Semifinals.

This year should be no different, considering this year’s roster will feature many of the same starters. Returning senior stars include reigning District MVP and lefty Caden Ferraro (Texas A&M-signee) and Newcomer of the Year Braeden Morse at third base.

First-teamers LF Brett Smajstrla (SHSU) and first-baseman Justin Ogle are back in the dugout along with second-teamer Anthony Avalos (Houston) at shortstop.

The core hopes to compete for the school’s first State Title since 1980.

Caden Ferraro

Brett Smajstrla

Anthony Avalos