KPRC 2 Sports breaks down UH Coogs’ 1st March Madness game tonight

HOUSTON – “I predict Houston is going to go all the way,” Sarah, a University of Houston alum said, as the Coogs get ready for the big dance.

The University of Houston takes on No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Thursday night.

KPRC 2 was outside the Guy V. Lewis Development Center as the No. 1 seed UH Cougars geared up and greeted fans on their way out of town Tuesday.

“It’s been great to see from what it was to what it is now,” Sarah said.

Even with a 31-3 overall record and third straight American Athletic Conference regular-season championship, head Coach Kelvin Sampson says they are taking it game by game.

“There’s a lot of outside interest in it, but as far as us down here in the cave - got to go play game number 35,” he said.

KPRC 2 also caught up with guard and lead scorer Marcus Sasser, who says he’s ready to help bring home the W after a groin injury during the AAC tournament.

“It’s a good feeling. I just feel proud like the city is behind us and we really just got to go out there and execute and bring it home,” Sasser said.

Tipoff against Northern Kentucky is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.