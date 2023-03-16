Source: Tavierre Thomas back with Texans on one-year, $3 million deal

Houston Texans cornerback Tavierre Thomas (37) runs back an interception for a touchdown while Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Storm Norton (74) defends during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

HOUSTON – Tavierre Thomas’ long season ended the right way for him: walking off the football field with a victory over the Indianapolis Colts after his most productive game of an injury-shortened season.

The veteran defensive back endured a slow burn during his months on injured reserve, biding his time until he had fully recovered from a strained quadriceps suffered during training camp.

And, now, the Texans have agreed to re-sign Thomas to a one-year, $3 million deal with a $500,000 signing bonus and a $1.5 million base salary that’s fully guaranteed, a $250,000 per game active roster bonus and a $750,000 playtime incentive for defensive snaps, according to a league source.

“Glad to be back, man,” Thomas said. “Let’s make it a great one!”

The veteran nickel back and special-teams contributor made it back from his leg injury to start six of 10 games played and finished with 41 tackles, one for a loss and two forced fumbles.

Thomas’ two-year, $4 million contract had expired after last season. The former Cleveland Browns undrafted free agent and Division II All-American from Ferris State had hoped to sign a new deal with the Texans, and now he has.

Thomas recorded a career-high 86 tackles in 2021, with one forced fumble and two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown in a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

