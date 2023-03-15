Sources: Texans, Titans have strong interest in Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman, to visit Texans

(John Locher, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's practice facility Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

HOUSTON – Veteran Pro Bowl linebacker Denzel Perryman has drawn strong interest from the Texans and the Tennessee Titans, according to league sources.

Perryman is scheduled to visit the Texans on Thursday, per a source.

Perryman is recovering quickly from labrum surgery and is expected to be cleared by April, per a source.

Perryman, 30, has recorded 586 career tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles and five interceptions.

Perryman provides a hard-hitting, experienced presence at 5-foot-11, 240 pounds.

Perryman, traded to the Las Vegas Raiders two years ago from the Carolina Panthers, had a career-high 154 tackles in 2021 and was voted to the Pro Bowl.

A former second-round draft pick from the University of Miami where he was an all-conference selection, Perryman started 11 of 12 games played last season and had 83 tackles, 14 for losses, five quarterback hits, one sack and two interceptions.

The Texans struggled to stop the run last season and finished 3-13-1. They have a talented young linebacker in Christian Harris, but new coach DeMeco Ryans, a retired Texans Pro Bowl linebacker, would ideally want to bolster the position.

The Texans have interest and have talked with New England Patriots free agent linebacker Mack Wilson, according to a source.

Wilson, 25, a former Alabama player, also has drawn interest from the Cleveland Browns, Patriots and Dallas Cowboys, per a source.

He played in every game last season with three starts for the Patriots and had 36 tackles, two for losses and 1 1/2 sacks. He has 199 career tackles and 2 1/2 sacks with seven tackles for losses.

Aaron Wilson is a NFL and Texans reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.