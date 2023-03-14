‘Going to go all the way’: UH Coogs No. 1 seed as they kick off March Madness

HOUSTON – At the University of Houston, you can hear cheers and chants complimented by a flag of forecasted victory.

“I predict Houston is going to go all the way,” Sarah, a UH alum said.

KPRC 2 was outside of the Guy V. Lewis Development Center as the No. 1 seed UH Cougars geared up and greeted fans on their way to take on No. 16 seed Northern Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

“It’s been great to see from what it was to what it is now,” Sarah said.

Even with a 31-3 overall record and third straight American Athletic Conference regular-season championship, head Coach Kelvin Sampson says they are taking it game by game.

“There’s a lot of outside interest in it but as far as us down here in the cave, got to go play game number 35,” he said.

KPRC 2 also caught up with guard and lead scorer Marcus Sasser, who says he’s ready to help bring home the W after a groin injury during the AAC tournament.

“It’s a good feeling. I just feel proud like the city is behind us and we really just got to go out there and execute and bring it home,” Sasser said.

Tipoff against Northern Kentucky is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. on Thursday in Birmingham, Alabama.