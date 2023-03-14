Sources: Texans restructure safety Eric Murray’s contract, retain him

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 11: M.J. Stewart #29 and Eric Murray #23 of the Houston Texans reacts after making a tackle during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans are restructuring the contract for safety Eric Murray to retain the veteran defensive back, according to a league source.

Murray restructured his contract a year ago, receiving a $1.465 million signing bonus, creating $732,500 in salary cap space. He signed a two-year, $10 million contract last year.

The Texans are signing former San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward to a two-year deal with a maximum value of $14.5 million, according to sources. They also retained M.J. Stewart on a two-year, $7.5 million deal.

Murray played every game last season and had 27 tackles.

Murray originally signed a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million in 2020. Murray had 74 tackles, one interception and four pass deflections in 2021.

Murray is a former Kansas City Chiefs fourth-round draft pick from Minnesota. He has also played for the Cleveland Browns.

He has two career interceptions, one forced fumble and fumble recovery.

The Texans are re-signing veteran defensive end Derek Rivers to a one-year deal, per a league source.

Rivers spent last season on injured reserve with a torn biceps tendon

Rivers, a former New England Patriots third-round draft pick from Youngstown State, previously tore his anterior cruciate ligament while playing for New England in 2017 during a joint practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia.

Rivers has played in 24 career games with one start. He had one sack and nine tackles in 2021.

He has 21 career tackles and 3 1/2 sacks.

Rivers had been having an excellent preseason before the injury, leading the Texans with three sacks.

Rivers was with the Los Angeles Rams before joining the Texans.

Rivers is highly respected for his work ethic and character.

Aaron Wilson is a NFL and Texans reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com