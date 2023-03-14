Source: Texans trading for Buccaneers guard Shaq Mason and seventh-round pick for sixth-round pick, releasing A.J. Cann

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 28: General Manager Nick Caserio of the Houston Texans speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 28, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – The Texans are acquiring veteran offensive guard Shaq Mason and a seventh-round draft pick in a trade from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in exchange for a sixth-round draft pick, according to a league source.

Mason is a strong candidate for a contract extension.

His arrival has led to the Texans cutting starting right offensive guard A.J. Cann as Mason replaces him, per a league source, at a savings of $4.2 million.

Mason was with the New England Patriots and drafted when Texans general manager Nick Caserio was there.

Mason should be a good fit for the Kyle Shanahan West Coast offense the Texans are installing with new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik.

Mason, 30, is a former Patriots fourth-round draft pick. He signed a five-year, $50 million extension with the Patriots then was traded to the Buccaneers last year for a fifth-round draft pick.

His deal was restructured last September. He started ever game last season for the Buccaneers at right guard and was ranked 21st overall at his position by Pro Football Focus.

Mason (6-foot-1, 311 pounds) is due a $7.5 million base salary this year in the final year of his contract. He started every game last season.

