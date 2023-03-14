Source: Texans signing Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown to one-year deal

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Dallas Cowboys' Noah Brown celebrates a touchdown that was later called back against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Noah Brown to a one-year contract, according to a league source.

A New Jersey native, Brown played collegiately at Ohio State and was drafted in the seventh round by Dallas.

For the Buckeyes, he overcame a broken leg that required two surgeries and returned to catch 32 passes for 402 yards and seven touchdowns, including tying a school record with four touchdowns in a single game against Oklahoma, before declaring early for the NFL draft.

Brown (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) has 82 career receptions for 980 yards and three touchdowns. He caught 43 passes for 555 yards and three touchdowns last season.

The Cowboys drafted Brown after he was recommended by former Ohio State teammate and Dallas star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

He’s known for his ability to block and operate on special teams.

Aaron Wilson is a NFL and Texans reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com