Source: Texans guard Kenyon Green underwent arthroscopic knee surgery, expected to make full recovery for offseason workouts

Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (59) walks to the locker room after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

HOUSTON – Texans starting left offensive guard Kenyon Green underwent arthroscopic knee surgery after the season and is expected to make a full recovery for offseason workouts and practices, according to a league source.

Green is doing his rehabilitation at NRG Stadium in preparation for the offseason conditioning program, organized team activities and full-team minicamp.

The former first-round draft pick, Texas A&M consensus All-American and blue-chip recruit from Atasasocita High School started 14 of 15 games after being selected 15th overall.

The former Aggies standout experienced a difficult rookie season, enduring some growing pains as he learned lessons on the job while blocking some of the top interior defensive linemen in the NFL

“It’s just like my freshman season of college, a lot of learning curves, a lot of just growing pains,” Green told KPRC 2 at the end of the season. “Especially having good vets around me, staying on me, keeping me up on everything, I’m 21 years old. I’m just excited to keep growing.”

While Green was discussing his performance, one of those older players chimed in unprompted with his unsolicited support.

“He’s a dog, man,” Texans right tackle Tytus Howard said as Green smiled.

Green was penalized 12 times, allowing four sacks and 47 pressures in 823 snaps. He had a 37.7 Pro Football Focus blocking grade, a 27.0 pass protection mark for the season, including a season-low 3.6 pass blocking grade against the Washington Commanders when he struggled to slow down the charge of defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Green gave up two sacks and five pressures in that loss.

However, Green may have played his best game of the season in the finale against the Indianapolis Colts as he displayed signs of progress.

Between the Commanders game and giving up one sack, seven hurries and nine pressures in a loss to the Tennessee Titans and Jeffery Simmons, Green had a lot of tough matchups.

“It was a good group of players, for sure,” Green said. “It helped me learn. It helped me to go through with perseverance, keeping the same even keel and making me work on my techniques, my hands, my feet. I’m excited to keep going.”

Green had his moments, especially as a run blocker, pulling and leading interference for rookie running back Dameon Pierce, an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate and Pro Bowl alternate.

Signed to a four-year, fully guaranteed $15.9 million contract that includes a fifth-year club option, Green (6-foot-4, 323 pounds) was a finalist for the Lombardi award for the Aggies before declaring early for the NFL draft.

He didn’t have a full offseason, though, to prepare for his rookie year.

Green underwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus last offseason. He suffered a concussion during training camp.

“I’m going to use this offseason to get my body right and have a full offseason,” Green said. “I’m going to talk to my agent and staff and get a good plan and get all the potential and all the time and all of the work I can to get better this offseason.”

Green has set his ambitions on being an elite lineman, like Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, an All-Pro candidate, and Howard.

“For sure, I want to be All-Pro,” Green said. “I want to be up there with LT and Tytus. I’m trying to learn everything. I can’t wait.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com